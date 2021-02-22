Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. MarketAxess makes up approximately 4.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $550.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.