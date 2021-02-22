Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,213,000. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 10.7% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 391.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,877.00 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,836.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.65.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

