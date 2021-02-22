Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Twilio accounts for 2.9% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $420.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

