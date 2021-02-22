Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Takes $6.17 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000. CoStar Group makes up 4.6% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $913.25 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $904.33 and its 200 day moving average is $870.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

