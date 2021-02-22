Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Holdings Reduced by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial accounts for approximately 5.0% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Lakeland Financial worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,400,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKFN opened at $65.80 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

