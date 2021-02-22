Lambda Trading 6% Higher This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Lambda has a total market cap of $40.70 million and $24.81 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00706488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,697,775 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

