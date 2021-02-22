Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,767 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after buying an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $36.09 on Monday, reaching $1,437.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,456.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,328.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 176.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.