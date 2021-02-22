Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000. Crocs accounts for approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.