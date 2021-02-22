Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 348,565 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Macy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. 308,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,863,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.