Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 524,829 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 524,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,000. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.28% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $3,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 147.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CUK stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 131,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

CUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.