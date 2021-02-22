Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.