Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1,152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the quarter. Wingstop comprises about 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Wingstop worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $6.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.62. 5,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,813. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.48.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

