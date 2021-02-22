Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,270 shares during the period. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II accounts for 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

NCZ traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,436. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

