Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $5.70 on Monday, reaching $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,803. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $173.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

