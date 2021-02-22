Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,250 shares during the quarter. Redfin comprises about 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Redfin worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Redfin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 123.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.32 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

