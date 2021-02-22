Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.97 Million Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,789 shares during the quarter. Herman Miller comprises approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.35% of Herman Miller worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.12. 4,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -186.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

