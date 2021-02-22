Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf accounts for approximately 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.41% of Callaway Golf worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 363,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 327,005 shares in the last quarter.

ELY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,618. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

