Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $6.34 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000. DraftKings comprises 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $14,138,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. 151,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,534,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

