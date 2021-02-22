Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. Jack in the Box comprises about 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.32% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,097. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.28.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

