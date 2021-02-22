Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 29,250 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000. Vail Resorts accounts for 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 128.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NYSE:MTN traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.92. 6,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,300. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.89 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $307.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.02.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

