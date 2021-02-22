Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 35,507 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,507 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.58% of Hibbett Sports worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,740 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

