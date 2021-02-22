Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 35,601 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,601 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,915,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 182,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $55,991.25. Also, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,518 shares of company stock worth $2,889,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

