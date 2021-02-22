Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 40,146 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,146 shares during the period. Thor Industries makes up 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Thor Industries worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $27,776,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,210 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $10,754,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.78. 8,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

