Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 43,105 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,774 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 43,105 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

