Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 44,780 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,830. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

