Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $13.68 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,000. BHP Group makes up about 2.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 183,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

