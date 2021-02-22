Largo Coin (LRG) Price Tops $9.60 on Exchanges

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for $9.60 or 0.00018927 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Largo Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $172.15 million and $46,134.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00472246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00068990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00085597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00056983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00512994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00176331 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 53,139,191 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,331 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.