LATOKEN Price Hits $0.0711 on Top Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. LATOKEN has a market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $199,866.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 89.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.45 or 0.00733051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00026472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00061505 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00038304 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.