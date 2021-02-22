LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.25

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.25 and last traded at $152.86, with a volume of 4552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $598,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,694,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,558,580. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

