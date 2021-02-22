Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Up 340.4% Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 207.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 340.4% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $6.27 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00493016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00085983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00059596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00487499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00027752 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

