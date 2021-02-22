Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGGNY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.