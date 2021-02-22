Legato Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) Quiet Period To End on March 1st

Legato Merger’s (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 1st. Legato Merger had issued 20,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $205,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:LEGOU opened at $10.60 on Monday. Legato Merger has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

