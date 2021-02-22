Lemonade (LMND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,092,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 56,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,685,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,597,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840,887 shares of company stock worth $236,325,091.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade comprises 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

