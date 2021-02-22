Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Lennox International worth $30,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $293.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.97.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

