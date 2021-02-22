Leoni (ETR:LEO) Trading Up 2.8%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €12.80 ($15.06) and last traded at €12.64 ($14.87). Approximately 265,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.29 ($14.46).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.71 and a 200-day moving average of €7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

