Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.84. 14,743,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 20,669,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at about $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $44,485,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $53,461,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

