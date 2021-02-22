Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 988.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $24,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $3,049,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,838 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 122,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

