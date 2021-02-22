Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3,095.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,600. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

