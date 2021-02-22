Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,691,000 after buying an additional 3,464,238 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,367,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 317,356 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,440,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

