Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,713 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $45.67 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

