Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 61,310 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

