Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,366 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

