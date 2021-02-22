Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,159 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 327,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

NYSE:DG opened at $201.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

