Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

