Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

