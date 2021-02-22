Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.18-4.28 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.96. 445,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $86.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.
In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Life Storage Company Profile
Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.
