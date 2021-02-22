Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.18-4.28 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Shares of LSI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.96. 445,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

