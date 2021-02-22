Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $10.14 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $1.05 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004959 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00379582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.