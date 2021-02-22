Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

NYSE LSPD traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $80.80. 13,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,531. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

