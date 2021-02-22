Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$90.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price target on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.21.

TSE LSPD traded up C$5.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$103.06. 639,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,745. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.72. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$89.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.11.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

